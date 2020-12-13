Kenya Ports Authority Warns Public Against Fake Notice On Over 4,000 Job Offers

The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) has urged members of the public to disregard a fake notice advertising 4,189 job opportunities that has been circulating on social media.

In a tweet on Sunday, the authority asked those seeking employment to always check KPA’s website to ascertain the validity of adverts before engaging further.

The Authority wishes to advise the public to disregard a fake notice on job opportunities circulating online.

Those seeking employment should always check our website to ascertain the validity of the adverts before engaging further. pic.twitter.com/exx20y520X — Kenya Ports (@Kenya_Ports) December 13, 2020

The fake notice seen by this writer had advertised six categories of jobs in ports such as Lamu, Malindi, Kilifi Mtwapa, Kiunga Shimoni, Funzi and Vanga.

However, an email shared by the fraudsters — kpajobs2020@yahoo.com — was a private email and not the official email accounts of KPA.

KPA uses kpa_careers@kpa.co.ke or ca@kpa.co.ke as their verified email addresses.

Recently, the Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) was also forced to issue a statement after scammers circulated appointment letters purporting to place successful applicants in previously-advertised Community Scout jobs.

In a statement issued on November 23, KWS urged individuals who applied for the jobs to be patient as issuance of letters of appointments had not begun.

“We wish to clarify that all applications received for these posts are still being processed, ” said KWS.

