Kenya Ports Authority MD Daniel Manduku Quits After Facing Graft Charges

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Managing director Daniel Manduku on Friday quit his job.

He informed Transport CS James Macharia of his decision to resign in a letter.

“I write to communicate formally a decision which I have reached after deep introspection and lengthy consultation. As you know, it has been both an honour and a privilege to serve as the head of this most vital installation. The duty of the captain of this ship has been to ensure that she remains steady and that she stays her course,” he said.

According to the Nation, his resignation will take effect on June 1 but has since proceeded on terminal leave.

“I do hereby tender my resignation, which I hope you will accept, effective 1st June, 2020. I am immediately proceeding on terminal leave until then,” he said in a letter.

The daily also indicated that Manduku only quit after learning of a possible sacking.

The KPA board was apparently holed in a meeting discussing his replacement in an acting capacity.

Manduku was on March 2 following accusations of abusing his authority by unlawfully recommending to KRA gazettment of Nairobi Inland Cargo Terminal (NICT) as a KPA peripheral facility to a firm that did not tender for provision of container warehouse services in Nairobi.

On March 3, however, Manduku was released unconditionally by a magistrate’s court after deputy director of public prosecutions Joseph Riungu said that he was not aware that the matter was headed to court.

This was as a result of little or no coordination between the DPP’s office and that of the DCI.

The accused person’s lawyer, Nelson Havi who also doubles up as the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President said, “The office of the director of public prosecutions is the office given the power to determine and continue criminal prosecutions. Any law enforcement agency, any state officer entrusted with the responsibility of enforcing the law, cannot have any legal or moral obligation to enforce the law, if s/he violates the law.”

