Kenya Pipeline Looking To Replace Top Managers Charged With Graft

The Kenya Pipeline Company is seeking to have some of its top managers charged with graft in the Sh1.9 billion Kisumu Oil Jetty Project replaced.

The company has already put up advertisements for the positions of general manager for infrastructure development and finance.

The general manager for infrastructure development position was held by Billy Aseka while the finance post was held by Samuel Odoyo. The two are currently battling to clear their names in the aforementioned graft case as the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) linked them to the loss of taxpayers’ money.

In an incident in January, a fight ensued after acting Kisumu Kenya Pipeline depot manager John Chege refused to obey orders by the Principal Secretary Petroleum Andrew Kamau.

Mr Kamau called John Chege and ordered the Depot Manager to quickly load fuel onto Kenya Railways wagons as President Uhuru Kenyatta was reportedly planning to visit the depot and inspect the wagons loaded with fuel. The order didn’t make much sense to the junior officer who sought clarification from his immediate boss, General Manager Operations and Maintenance, Joshua Mutea.

Mr Mutea informed John Chege that he was not aware of such an order and any loading would require details of clients of such a consignment as it would be irresponsible to load wagons without clear knowledge of the destination and consignee of such a package. So Joshua Mutea advised John Chege not to comply.

Meanwhile, Joshua Mutea also called his immediate boss and Acting MD Kenya Pipeline, Hudson Andambi, who was also not aware of such an order. Before the call between GM Joshua Mutea and MD, Hudson Adambi was over, the acting MD received a call from acting MD at Kenya Railways Julius Muia who told him to immediately load the consignment onto wagons, an order the MD advised would not be ok as it is coming from an acting MD in a different state firm. Sensing indirect orders from powerful quarters, the acting MD KPC demanded a written order from Kenya Railways (Julius Muia) and PS Petroleum (Andrew Kamau), something the duo was not willing to do. It's not clear if the shipment was finally approved as President Uhuru didn't fly to Kisumu as promised while Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma posted on twitter celebrating the "success."