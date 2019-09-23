Kenya Pipeline Re-advertises Position For MD As 140 Candidates Fail To Meet Requirements

The Kenya Pipeline Company has re-advertised the position of Managing Director.

In an advert published in the local dailies on Monday, the state corporation board stated the decision to re-advertise the position was reached after a majority of those who had submitted their applications failed to meet the minimum requirement.

“On scrutiny of the applications, the Board did not find an adequate number of qualified applicants to proceed to the next stage of interviews, ” the advert reads in part.

Those who had applied earlier have been advised to re-apply.

“The appointment will be for a contractual period of three years, renewable once for a similar period of time subject to satisfactory performance and delivery of set performance targets and outcomes.

“Applications close at 5.00pm EAT on Monday, 14th October 2019, ” KPC added.

Read: Over 140 Candidates Eyeing Kenya Pipeline MD Position

At least 140 candidates had expressed interest in the position that was first advertised on July 19. The closing date of applications was August 2.

The position was left vacant following the arrest of the then MD Joe Sang, who was charged in connection with the Ksh1.9 billion Kisumu Oil Jetty scandal.

Hudson Andambi took over in an acting capacity after the arrest in December 2018. KPC Chairman John Ngumi is a state witness in the graft case.

Andambi’s term as an acting MD will expire in October, which could leave the scandal-riddled company without a substantive MD.

Read Also: KPC Stares At Ksh63 Million Loss In The Kiboko Oil Spill

Before Sang, the firm was led by Flora Akoth who was at the helm for one year before she was sent on compulsory leave.

She had succeeded Charles Tanui in 2015 who was unceremoniously flushed out over a Ksh29 million tender.

Tanui was handed a baton by Selest Kilinda in May 2013, who was also scandalously sent packing over a Ksh647 scandal involving the supply of Hydrant pit valves used in aircraft fueling at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

Before her, George Okungu was at the helm up to 2009, Dr Shem Ochuodho up to 2005, Dr Linus Cheruiyot up to 2004 and Ezekiel Komen.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu