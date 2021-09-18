Kenya Out Of UK Travel Red List

The UK has scrapped Kenya from its Covid-19 red list, six months after imposing the travel advisory.

Through a statement on Friday evening, the UK announced that Kenya, Egypt, Bangladesh, Maldives, Oman, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Turkey have been moved to the amber list.

“From 4 am Wednesday, September 22, the eight countries will move from red to amber,” UK Foreign Travel advice (FTA) said.

This means that the travel rules for countries not in the red list will depend on an individual’s vaccination status.

For instance, individuals traveling to London from Kenya will be required to take a Covid-19 test upon arrival, complete a passenger locator form and show evidence of vaccination.

Those who have been partially vaccinated will have slightly different rules

“travelers are required to take a pre-departure Covid-19 test, three days before their arrival in the UK and book and pay for day two and day eight COVID-19 tests – to be taken after arrival in England.”

UK High Commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriot also celebrated the move saying

“I know how this has been difficult but Kenya and the United Kingdom partnership remains strong.”

The UK issued a travel advisory for visitors originating from Kenya, the Philippines, Pakistan and Bangladesh to its red list in April this year.

Kenya retaliated and issued a travel advisory which was lifted in June this year.

