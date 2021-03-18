Kenya To Observe 7 Days Of Mourning In Honour Of Magufuli

Kenya will observe a 7-day period of national mourning in honour of fallen Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli.

In his address on Thursday, President Uhuru Kenyatta also directed that the East African Community (EAC) and Kenyan flags fly half-mast starting today until sunset on the day Magufuli will be laid to rest.

The flags will also fly half-mast at all public buildings, grounds, and all Kenya’s diplomatic missions abroad.

“On behalf of the government and people of Kenya, I convey our sincere condolences to the entire Magufuli family. Africa and the world has lost an illustrious leader whose vision, passion and immense leadership, propelled the nation of Tanzania forward,” Uhuru said.

Magufuli’s death was announced on Wednesday night by his Vice President Samia Suluhu in a televised address.

According to incoming Madam President, Magufuli died on Wednesday at around 6 pm due to heart complications.

Ms Suluhu said that Magufuli was hospitalized on March 6 at the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute. He died at the Mzena Hospital where he was transferred to after his condition deteriorated.

The VC announced Tanzania will observe 14 days of national mourning as burial arrangements commence.

Read Also: Tanzania Opposition Party Wants Authorities to Come Clean on Who is Running Gov’t in Magufuli’s “Absence”

Magufuli, who was sworn in for a second term in office in November last year, was nicknamed “The Bulldozer” because of his reputation for pushing through policies despite opposition.

Born on October 29, 1959, in Chato Tanzania, Magufuli is survived by his wife Janet his daughter Jessica and son Joseph.