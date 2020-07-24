Kenya To Observe 3 Days Of Mourning, Flag To Fly Half-mast In Remembrance Of President Mkapa

President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced three days of national mourning following the death of former Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa.

The Kenyan and the EAC flags will from Monday till Wednesday fly half-mast.

“In recognition of this immense loss and tragedy, and as a show of our National Respect for the Fallen African Giant, I have on this Friday the 24th Day of July 2020 issued a Presidential Proclamation, announcing that the Republic of Kenya shall observe THREE DAYS of national mourning throughout the entire territory of our Country.

“This takes effect from sunrise on Monday 27 July 2020 to sunset on Wednesday 29 July 2020. During this mourning period, the Kenyan Flag and the Flag of the East African Community shall fly at half-mast,” the president said in a statement.

The head of state also praised the fallen president for his role in ending the 2007/08 post election violence.

“In Kenya, we shall forever be grateful for the pivotal role played by the Late President Mkapa in the mediation process that ended the 2007/2008 post-election violence and political impasse that resulted thereafter,” Kenyatta continued.

He also sent his heartfelt condolences to Tanzanian President John Magufuli and Mkapa’s widow Mama Anna Mkapa for the loss.

“On behalf of the Government and the People of the Republic of Kenya, and on my own behalf and that of my family, I convey heartfelt condolences to His Excellency Dr. John Pombe Magufuli, President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Mama Anna Mkapa and the entire Mkapa Family, the friends and associates of the deceased former President, and to the great People of Tanzania. We stand with them during this difficult time of loss and mourning of a great Statesman,” he added.

The deceased passed away on Friday, at a Tanzanian hospital, President Magufuli announced.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have received the news of Mkapa’s passing,” he said.

Mkapa was president from 1995 to 2005 before Jakaya Kikwete took over the reigns of power.

He was born on November 12, 1938.

