Kenya Among Countries Whose Nationals Won’t Be Permitted To Enter EU As Boarders Reopen

Kenyans won’t be permitted to travel to any of the European Union countries as the block reopens its external borders tomorrow, Wednesday, July 1.

The EU has settled on a list of 15 countries whose nationals will not be restricted as it reopens its borders.

Rwanda is the only East African country whose nationals will be granted entry, according to the list proposed by EU diplomats.

China is on the list but only on the condition that EU citizens are allowed to travel to the country as well.

The United States, which continues to record a high number of Coronavirus cases is also not on the list. The US has so far recorded over 2.6 million cases and over 128,000 deaths.

Other countries barred include Brazil and Russia.

The other 13 countries on the approved list are: Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay.

According to Euronews, a European pay television news network, headquartered in Lyon, France, the criteria used to select the countries was based on epidemiological data.

So far, Kenya has recorded 6,366 cases with 148 deaths.

On the other hand, Rwanda has confirmed 1,001 cases and two deaths since the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country.

The latest comes at a time Kenya is preparing to resume domestic flights and later international flights depending on the advise the experts will give President Uhuru Kenyatta.

