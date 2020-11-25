Kenya Morans Set To Open Afrobasket 2021 Qualifiers Against Senegal

Kenya’s Morans will take to Kigali Arena this evening for their opening Group B game of the Fiba Afrobasket 2021 qualifiers.

The game which kicks off at 1800HRS will serve as the tournament’s opener, with the other clash of the day pitting Angola and Senegal, also from Group B.

The Morans are already in Rwanda’s capital, Kigali for the match, however, only 10 out of mandatory 12 players of the squad have been cleared.

They will miss the services of center Tom “Bush” Wamukoto, who plays for Rwandan champions, Patriots BBC.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu