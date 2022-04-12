Kenya To Miss 2023 Afcon Qualifiers If FIFA Suspension Is Not Lifted

Kenya and Zimbabwe have been instructed to get their Fifa suspensions lifted or else they miss out on the qualifiers for the 2023 Afcon in Ivory Coast.

In a statement, Caf, the continental football body, has given the two countries up to two weeks to the first game of the qualifiers to comply.

“In case the suspension is not lifted two weeks before their first match day of the qualifiers; both associations with be considered as losers and eliminated from the competition.”

Draw for the qualifiers are set for Tuesday next week.

Kenya has been placed in Pot 2 with neighbors Uganda, South Africa, Gabon, Zambia, Congo among others.

Should the suspensions stay, the groups Kenya and Zimbabwe will land in will have three teams each with the first two qualifying.

Kenya and Zimbabwe were suspended indefinitely from all football activities over government interference.

