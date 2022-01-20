Kenya Men, Women Hockey Teams Make Afcon Semis

Kenya men and women’s senior national hockey teams have qualified for the semifinals of the Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana.

Despite shambolic logistics which saw the teams arrive in Ghana on game day with women’s team missing their opener against the hosts, both have registered impressive results so far.

Read: Telkom Ends 30-year Sponsorship Deal For Hockey Team

The ladies team opened their campaign in the second game with a deserved 3-0 win over Zambia before beating Namibia and Nigeria by identical 2-1 margins to make the round of four.

The men’s side beat Namibia 4-1 before falling to South Africa 2-1, but they still progressed.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...