Kenya Loses Obiri Appeal Against Ethiopia’s Gidey

Kenya lodged a complaint to the World Athletics jury about the 10,000m women race where Ethiopia’s Letesenbet Gidey elbowed Hellen Obiri in the final seconds.

The appeal has been dismissed because the jury says Letensebet Gidey was already in front and was at an advantage.

Worth noting: All the three previous times Gidey has won silver, a Kenyan has beaten her to win gold. Finally, she gets her revenge.

