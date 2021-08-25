in SPORTS

Kenya Lionesses Unlucky Against Colombia In Repechage

Lionesses lose to Colombia
Kenya Lionesses Lose to Colombia. [Courtesy]

Kenya women’s rugby national team narrowly lost 15-16 to Colombia in the Rugby World Cup Repechage qualifying match at Nyayo Stadium on Wednesday.

The Lionesses were hard done by numerous forced errors, which the visitors glady utilised to clinch the slim victory.

Read: Kenya Lionesses Leave For South Africa Tour

Colombia qualifies for the tournament set for Dubai early next year.

Ahead of the game, the Lionesses played two test matches against South Africa, losing both.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

ColombiaLionessesRugby

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gunman attack Tanzania

Two Cops Killed after Gun Man Stages Attack Near Kenyan Embassy in Dar es Salaam
Silverstone

Githu Muigai Partners With Skyward, Silverstone Air Directors to Start Renegade Air