Kenya Lionesses Unlucky Against Colombia In Repechage

Kenya women’s rugby national team narrowly lost 15-16 to Colombia in the Rugby World Cup Repechage qualifying match at Nyayo Stadium on Wednesday.

The Lionesses were hard done by numerous forced errors, which the visitors glady utilised to clinch the slim victory.

Colombia qualifies for the tournament set for Dubai early next year.

Ahead of the game, the Lionesses played two test matches against South Africa, losing both.

