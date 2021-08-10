Kenya Lionesses Leave For South Africa Tour

The Kenya Rugby National 15s Ladies team, Kenya Lionesses, departs for South Africa early Tuesday morning for their two-test series against the Women Boks at the Stellenbosch Academy of Sport. Coaches Felix Oloo and Mitch Ocholla have named a squad of 30 players that will represent Kenya in the series.

Prior to this tour, the ladies have had weekly residential camps for the last month as well as two-midweek training sessions at the RFUEA Grounds. Speaking during the current camp, Captain Joy Kendagor said that there has been massive improvement within the setup compared to their performance against Madagascar a month ago. “The team is fitter, we have more rugby knowledge, a program is compiled for us so we know what to prepare for ahead of training and every session is done with intention, so there is a reason behind everything we do,” she said.

In terms of the team’s mental state, she commended the technical team for ensuring everyone is taken care of, “The ladies are getting more and more comfortable with one another, and that’s exactly what we are looking for in order to build a tight bond and a long-lasting culture, one that even future players will come and be part of,” she added.

Additionally, she said the team needs to gauge where they’re at before meeting Columbia in the Rugby World Cup Repechage qualifier, “Women Boks are currently the best women’s 15s rugby team in Africa and we need to play the best to improve ourselves, there is no better way to prepare for the Columbia game so that we know exactly what we need to do to produce results,” she concluded.

The Lionesses will miss the services to Emmaculate Awuor and Janet Kerubo as the two sustained injuries during the Rugby Africa Women’s Cup last month. However, they’re boosted with the return of eight Olympians as they head to SA. The matches are scheduled to be held on 12th and 16th August at the Stellenbosch Academy of Sport in Cape Town.

Lionesses Squad to South Africa:

Mercy Migongo(Homeboyz RFC), Priscah Nyerere(Impala Saracens), Staycy Atieno(Mwamba RFC), Ann Gorety(Impala Saracens), Linet Moraa(Homeboyz RFC), Sophia Ayieta(Homeboyz RFC), Philadelphia Orlando(Northern Suburbs), Sheila Chajira(Homeboyz RFC), Diana Kemunto(Impala Saracens), Laurine Akoth(Top Fry Nakuru), Peruce Muyuka(Northern Suburbs), Bernadette Olesia(Northern Suburbs), Cynthia Camilla(Homeboyz RFC), Leah Wambui(Homeboyz RFC), Judith Auma(Impala Saracens), Faith Marindany(Northern Suburbs), Evelyne Kalemera(Mwamba RFC), Everlyne Akinyi(Mwamba RFC), Joy Kendagor(Northern Suburbs), Naomi Amuguni(Mwamba RFC), Winnie Owino(Impala Saracens), Knight Otwoma(Impala Saracens), Grace Adhiambo(Top Fry Nakuru), Janet Okello(Mwamba RFC), Rose Otieno(Northern Suburbs), Dorcas Mokaya(Homeboyz RFC), Mitchelle Akinyi(Impala Saracens), Christabel Lindo), Juliet Nyambura(Northern Suburbs), Ann Njeri(Impala Saracens).

