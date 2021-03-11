Kenya Lifts Ban on Maize Importation From Uganda and Tanzania

Kenya has lifted the ban on importation of maize from Uganda and Tanzania, but with strict rules on importers.

In the new regulations, all maize importers will have to be registered with the government and also make open the details of their warehouses.

Also, maize imports coming in must be accompanied with a certificate of conformity on aflatoxin levels.

“While we strive to give Kenya safe food by addressing the challenge in production system, we equally expect our trading partners to trade safe maize as per the East African Community (EAC) standards,” said Agriculture Chief Administrative Secretary Lawrence Angolo.

Traders will also be required to have a certificate of origin from the counties of produce before they get clearance at the border points.

According to Angolo, the measure are meant to ensure that maize imported into the country does not contain cancer-causing aflatoxin.

Maize imported into the country should not exceed standard aflatoxin levels, which should be a maximum of 10 parts per billion.

This comes a week after Kenya banned importation of maize from Uganda over high aflatoxin levels, sparking a trade war between the two countries.

