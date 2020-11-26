Kenya Leads with 10 Million Active Users on Facebook Groups Monthly- Report

A research conducted in 15 African countries has revealed that Kenyans are the most active participants in Facebook Groups.

The survey conducted by the social media giant showed that out of the people quizzed, 45 percent indicated that they were active in various Facebook groups for multiple hours in a day.

The Covid-19 pandemic is one of the reasons that has driven up social media visits, with many expressing that they had shifted online to be able to maintain social distancing protocols.

The survey also showed that at least 98 percent of Kenyans were able to mobilize support for others on the Facebook groups, with 97 percent saying they had received some sort of support through the same forums during the pandemic.

The support ranged from shopping for groceries, sharing vital Covid-19 information from the Ministry of Health and promoting local business.

Out of those quizzed, 68 percent said they had received emotional support from Kenyans within their various groups while 75 percent said they had given some sort of emotional support.

88 percent of those who took part in the survey also confirmed that the most important groups they participate in are online, and as such, are will to continue supporting and engaging with the groups through and post pandemic.

89 percent of respondents also said they value and appreciate the availability of digital tools that have helped them through the pandemic period.

Facebook currently hosts about 1.8 billion active users globally, with 10 million Kenyans actively engaging in groups monthly.

