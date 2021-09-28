Kenya Launches Vaccination Drive for Inmates as 255 Contract Covid-19

Kenya has announced 255 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 6,305 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The country’s caseload is now at 248,770.

The cumulative tests so far conducted are now at 2,543,687 with the positivity rate now at 4.0%.

Sadly, 7 have succumbed to the virus bringing g the cumulative deaths in the country to 5,116.

Also, 508 patients have recovered from the virus, 458 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 50 are from various health facilities countrywide.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 51, Kitui 27, Nakuru 14, Garissa 13, Murang’a 11 Uasin Gishu 10, Kisii 10, Kericho 9, Nyeri 8, Kiambu, Laikipia, Makueni and Mombasa 7 each, Kakamega 6, Isiolo, Meru, Migori, Turkana and Tharaka Nithi 5 each, West Pokot, Marsabit and Kisumu 4 each, Lamu, Mandera, Nyandarua, Siaya and Busia 3 each, Embu, Machakos, Tana River, Baringo, Kajiado and Narok 2 each while Taita Taveta, Wajir, Kilifi and Kirinyaga had 1 case each

Earlier, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe and Interior CS Fred Matiang’i launched a mass Covid-19 vaccination drive in correctional facilities.

The operation started at Naivasha Maximum Prison with inmates and staff in the correctional service department targetted.

On Tuesday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe & Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiangi launched mass covid-19 vaccination drive for inmates and staff in the Department of Correctional services at Naivasha Maximum Prison. pic.twitter.com/PiSFuUkuWv — Ministry of Health (@MOH_Kenya) September 28, 2021

Vaccination Update

As of September 27th, 2021, a total of 3,664,721 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses were 2,771,051 while second doses were 893,670.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 32.3% with the government working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

