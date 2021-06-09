Kenya Launches New Online Tool To Report Child Sexual Abuse

Kenya has launched a new online tool that gives the public a much-needed opportunity to report child sexual abuse material on the internet.

Once a material containing child sexual abuse is reported, the tool allows a team of analysts who assess the materials reported thus able to block or remove the illegal content from the internet.

The new portal has been set up by Internet Watch Foundation and the Kenyan Government’s Anti-Human Trafficking & Child Protection Unit (AHTCPU), and the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

For instance, preventing the spread of these images and videos of children being sexually abused and raped is important for stopping the continued revictimization of children. It is a truly global issue that demands an international response.

Also, the reporting portal in Kenya allows even more people to safely and anonymously report images and videos of child sexual abuse should they stumble across them on the internet.

The Internet Watch Foundation (IWF) is a UK-based international charity responsible for finding and removing images and videos of child sexual abuse from the internet hence team effort with the Kenyan Government for a dedicated portal.

Initially, the portal was launched in January where it only allowed law enforcement officers in Kenya to report suspected images and videos of child sexual abuse on the internet.

The re-launched portal now gives members of the public in Kenya a place and opportunity to report illegal material.

Speaking during the launch, IWF CEO Susie Hargreaves said, “We are so pleased to be able to open this portal up to the public and to allow members of the public in Kenya to help us in our mission to make the internet a safer place all over the world. With new technology, the frontline of the internet is in everyone’s homes and on their phones. Now, people in Kenya will be able to call out illegal images of child sexual abuse online, helping our world-class analysts tackle the problem wherever it occurs.”

Her sentiments were echoed by Jenniffer Wamuyu Kanyi from the DCI who said, “DCI is committed to ensuring that children are safe in both the physical and virtual environments. We know that seeing images and videos of child sexual abuse can be upsetting. We want you to know that by reporting to us you are doing the right thing. Your report could lead to the rescue of a young victim from further abuse.”

