Kenya Launches Blueprint, Funds Local Innovation in Ambitious Space Development Plan

The Kenya space agency has launched a strategic plan to guide the country’s space programmes between 2020 and 2025. The agency is one of about five space institutions in Africa. It is tasked with coordinating, regulating and promoting Kenya’s development of the space sector.

President Uhuru Kenyatta recently issued the 2017 gazette notice following by a launch of the blueprint. Speaking at the event, Defence Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma said the plan will position Kenya with the big leagues as it sets a technological dawn in the country.

She said the plans would drive Kenya’s space science with more intensive programmes, developments and launch of Kenyan satellites into space.

The agency is relying on innovations from local universities to realize these ambitions. In 2018, students from the University of Nairobi, in collaboration with the University of Rome developed the firstKenya University Nano Satelite- Precursor Flight (1KU NS-PF) from Japan.

During the launch, the agency also awarded funding to the University of Eldoret, Taita Taveta University and Dedan Kimathi university of Technology in a bid to boost space innovations.

Moi University, University of Nairobi,Kenyatta University, Technical University of Kenya and Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology also got funding to develop nano-satelites.

Kenya’s strong partnership with Italy in the space sector will help propel the plan to grow the industry valued at trillions of shillings.

Parliament last week passed an agreement with Italy that will see new space programmes and explorations launched at the Italian-run Luigi Broglio Space centre in Malindi.

