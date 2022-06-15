Newly Appointed Kenya Kwanza Task Force Member Collapses, Dies In Nairobi

Newly appointed Kenya Kwanza Alliance Economic task force member Edward Mwachinga has collapsed and died.

Mwachinga, a lawyer collapsed and died in his Nairobi home.

The family has revealed that he was diagnosed with a heart condition and has been receiving treatment since. Thus, his death has been linked to heart failure.

“We lost him last night at about 11 pm. He had been diagnosed with a heart problem about one year ago,” said Emmanuel Washe, an uncle of Mwachinga.

His body has been moved to Montezuma Funeral home.

Taking to Twitter, Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi said he is saddened by Mwachinga’s death adding that his party and the county, in general, has lost a strong-willed leader.

“Saddened by the passing on of my brother & Chairperson of the National Election Board of the

PAAParty, Edward Mwachinga. Mr. Edward Mwachinga has recently been appointed to the Kenya Kwanza Alliance National Economic Task Force where we envisaged immeasurable input from him,” Kingi said.

He added, “It goes without saying that as a County, and as a party, we have indeed lost a strong-willed scholar who gave everything when it came to empowering the lives of the Coastal people. May God rest his soul in peace.”

Sadenned by the passing on of my brother & Chairperson of the National Election Board of the @PAAParty, Edward Mwachinga. Mr. Edward Mwachinga recently been appointed to the Kenya Kwanza Alliance National Economic Task Force where we envisaged immeasurable input from him. pic.twitter.com/mvEwD9BE2b — Amason J. Kingi, EGH. (@governorkingi) June 15, 2022

