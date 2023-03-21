Kenya Kwanza MPs Want Raila Arrested Over “Illegal” Protests

Kenya Kwanza Alliance lawmakers want opposition leader Raila Odinga arrested and charged over Monday protests.

Led by National Assembly Majority Leader and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa, the legislators want the Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome to apprehend the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party leader.

The lawmaker asked the police to review the evidence from the protests and prefer charges against Raila and his sponsors, including retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“We ask the IG of Police not just to arrest the small boys who are paid to riot. If the buck stops at the door of Odinga, go for Odinga, if the buck stops at his sponsor’s door, go for them,” he said.

Ichung’wa claimed that Uhuru was sponsoring mayhem in order to obstruct ongoing inquiries into the theft of the public resources during his tenure.

The coalition warned that Azimio la Umoja will keep breaking the law during future protests if there isn’t accountability.

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) secretary general Cleophas Malala said the party will be writing to the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) over destruction of Kisumu offices.

Malala said they will seek to have ODM funds withheld until the ruling party is fully compensated.

“The letter is ready. We want ODM held responsible for the destruction that occurred and other property,” said Malala, adding that they will not relent from popularizing the party in Kisumu.

“We shall be in Kisumu on Tuesday next week, and we want to tell our members not to be shaken,” he added.

UDA offices in Kisumu were on Monday vandalised as protestors took to the streets to demonstrate over the high cost of living.

Two vehicles were burnt, several items stolen and property of unknown value destroyed.

