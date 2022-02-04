Kenya Kwanza Kilifi Rally Uncertain as Land Owner Pulls Down Podium (Video)

A Kenya Kwanza rally that is set to take place on Saturday in Kilifi is facing headwinds.

This was after the owner of the land where the “Earthquake Kilifi Edition” rally was to be held brought down the podium in the wee hours of Friday morning.

According to the land owner identified as Pamoja African Alliance party youth leader Samir Nyundo, claimed the podium was mounted on his family land without consent.

“Hakuna mkutano was deputy president utafanyika hapa,” said Nyundo.

#BREAKING: RUTO-Mudavadi Kilifi rally in turmoil as owner of land where rally was to be held brought down the podium in the wee hours, citing TRESPASS. DP men in Kilifi invaded someone’s private land. Under William Ruto there will be no respect for private property. @ule_musee pic.twitter.com/5G6hrImg6P — D I K E M B E (@Disembe) February 4, 2022

It has, however, been said that the podium was demolished by hired goons. Kilifi North MP Owen Baya blamed Governor Amason Kingi for intimidating other political leaders planning to hold political rallies in the county.

Jonathan Nyundo, a relative to Samir, permitted the use of the ground. He lives right next to the grounds.

All involved parties have been summoned to the Deputy County Commissioner’s office to settle the matter.

Read: Kenyans Are More Disappointed In You, Mudavadi Answers Uhuru In Nakuru Rally

Deputy President William Ruto, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford-Kenya’s Moses Wetangula have been traversing the country on a charm offensive after joining forces.

The DP has been missing in action for the last week as he is on a trip to Dubai on an undisclosed mission.

He is being accompanied by Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi.

Read Also: UDA Does Not Have A Power Sharing Deal with ANC, Ford-Kenya – Muthama

During their time in the Arab city, the DP paid Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria a visit. Kuria is at the America Hospital.

Their visit quelled rumours that the Chama cha Kazi party leader was leaning towards the Raila Odinga led Azimio la Umoja movement.

So far the Kenya Kwanza rallies have been conducted by Musalia and Wetangula.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...