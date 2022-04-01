Kenya Kwanza Demands Audit On Funds Used To Popularize BBI

Members of Parliament associated with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance have said that they will introduce a motion requiring the Auditor General to conduct a forensic audit on the funds spent on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

The legislators pledged to use the parliamentary way to ensure the auditor general unearths details on the matter.

This they said on Friday in a news conference attended by principals William Ruto, Musalia Mudavadi, and Moses Wetangula.

“Our members at National assembly are moving a motion compelling the auditor general to undertake a forensic audit on all public funds spent in the illegal process from inception to date,” Mudavadi said.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani and his principal secretary Julius Muia, the ANC leader said, should be held liable for any illicit use of public funds in the procedure, which the Supreme Court ruled unconstitutional on Thursday.

“We wish to remind the Principal Secretaries and the Accounting Officers who misused their offices in diverting public funds to the BBI initiative, that they are accountable to the public for their illegal decisions and actions as per Article 73 (2) (d) of Chapter Six of the Constitution,” Mudavadi added.

MPs had not allotted funds for the referendum quest, according to the ANC leader, who cited a violation of section 66 of the Public Finance Management Act in the popularization of the BBI.

“It was rather an illegal diversion of public funds by public officials who decide to use their office to finance politics contrary to the constitution,” he stated.

According to Mudavadi, Sh10 billion has been squandered on the BBI hoax, with the common mwananchi bearing the burden of an illegitimate procedure that should never have started in the first place.

“It’s not lost to Kenyans the colossal sum of money spent by the promoters of this unconstitutionality. We are aware they BBI promoters spent Sh 10 billion collecting views,” he said.

The Azimio la Umoja initiative, according to the Kenya Kwanza leaders, is a prolongation of an illegal process in which taxpayers’ money is utilized for personal gain.

“It is evident that the same arrogance meted upon Kenyans on BBI is well coined in AZIMIO where public funds are now openly being used to fund AZIMIO campaign activities. Time has come for change, the said change can only manifest through the ballot,” he elucidated.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s participation in the process was found to be illegal by a seven-judge bench.

The process cannot be started by the President, ruled six of the seven judges.

Chief Justice Martha Koome also concluded in a summary judgment that the formation of 70 new constituencies was illegal.

