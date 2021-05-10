Kenya Issues Mandatory 14-day Quarantine for Travelers From 6 Countries

Kenya has issued a mandatory 14-day quarantine for all arriving travelers from 6 countries.

They are; Brunei, Czech Republic, Kuwait, Pakistan, Thailand and UK.

Those traveling from the UK will be required to have a negative PCR-based Covid-19 test result conducted within 96 hours before travel.

“All UK citizens and residents travelling to Kenya from the UK via any route who have a valid Covid-19 PCR test, but do not have a valid Covid-19 vaccination certificate, will be subject to 14 days mandatory quarantine,” Kenya Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement.

India travelers are banned from entering Kenya for now. Other countries require negative PCR only.

“All travelers under the age of 18 will only require a certificate of Covid-19 negative PCR test to enter Kenya,” KCAA added.

Last week, Kenya confirmed eight cases of the highly double mutant India coronavirus variant from travelers.

Acting Director-General of Health Patrick Amoth said the eight were Indian nationals working at a fertilizer plant in Kisumu.

“This variant has been picked in Kenya and because of connectivity, it was just a matter of time. You cannot be able to put barriers to prevent a virus from accessing your territory,” Amoth said. “We picked this from a sample of Indian travelers who are doing some work in the western part of Kisumu. We have gone ahead together with the Kisumu county health team to do contact tracing.” At least 100 close contacts of the infected persons have since been quarantined in Kisumu.

In April, UK banned passengers travelling from Kenya from entering the European country starting April 9 to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

The highly contagious UK Covid -19 variant (B117 variant) is now reported in every state in the US and other countries.

Researchers have warned that it is between 30 per cent and 100 per cent more deadly than previous dominant variants.

