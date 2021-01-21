Kenya, Iran to Unveil World’s Largest Tech Hub in Nairobi Next Week

Iran has taken a step to strengthen its trade ties with Kenya through the development of an innovation center located at Kilimani, Nairobi.

The Iran House of Innovation and Technology (IHIT) which is set to be unveiled next week, will offer Kenyan and Iranian companies a workspace and internet connection.

“In our foreign policy, we consider Kenya a friendly county equipped with good infrastructure and through which we can reach the other countries of the region,” the Iranian ambassador to Kenya, Jafar Barmaki said.

According to the Iranian ambassador to Kenya, Jafar Barmaki, the tech hub is a “first of its kind in Africa and the biggest in the world”

The IHIT centre will provide a platform for the companies to network and hold business consultations which will result in the fostering of partnerships and more joint ventures between the two countries.

Iranian Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari will next week lead a 40-man delegation from Iran who will attend the unveiling of the tech hub.

The delegation will comprise of representatives of companies in the fields of petrochemical, renewable energy, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and nanotechnology.

Iran is said to benefit from its close trade ties with Kenya, with imports goods valued at Sh10.4 billion recorded in 2020. This was five times more than the Kenyan exports valued at Sh2.12 billion.

