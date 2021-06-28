Kenya To Host Africa Kabaddi World Cup Qualifiers

Kenya is scheduled to stage the Africa qualifiers for the Kabaddi World Cup set for Dubai early next year.

Twelve teams have expressed interest to take part, with six confirming participation so far.

The eight-day event, booked at the Kasarani Stadium indoor arena, will kick off from July 29, 2021 to August 5, 2021.

The expected teams include hosts Kenya, South Africa, Malawi, Rwanda, Zambia, Lesotho, Namibia, Senegal, Burundi, Uganda and Eswatini.

Kenya is the only African team to have graced the Kabaddi World having taken part in the last two editions.

Kenya Kabaddi Union, KKU is working closely with the government to ensure the qualifiers is a successful and that everything is done within the COVID-19 guidelines.

“The government through the ministry of sports has been supportive of Kabaddi movement in Kenya and once again we look upon them for support.

“We’re also appealing to the corporate world to join hands with us to promote the sport which has seen tremendous growth over a short period of time,” said Laventer Oguta, the Kabaddi Africa president and the national team coach.

Kenya recently finished second in the Bangabandhu Cup International Kabaddi Tournament in Bangladesh and have continued to prepare for the World Cup qualifiers.

KKU has also been organizing grassroots tournaments to help identify and nurture future stars.

“As a team, we’re raring to go, we’ve been preparing well and we believe we shall do the country proud as always,” added Laventer.

