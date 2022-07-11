Kenya To Host Afcon, World Cup Under Raila Presidency

Kenya will host the Africa Cup of Nations, Afcon and the FIFA World Cup under Raila Odinga Presidency.
The Azimio La Umoja presidential flag bearer made the call on the campaign trail in Kakamega on Sunday.
“We will build good facilities that will enable our players be comfortable when playing football,” said Odinga.
“That includes this complex (Mumias). The one in Kakamega (Bukhungu stadium) we will upgrade because we have plans to host the Africa Cup of Nations. Then later on, we will look at hosting the World Cup.”
Read: Azimio Manifesto: Zero-rating Sport Equipment Hailed As Good
Despite staging international athletics events, Kenya has never hosted a mega continental football showpiece since the 1986 All African Games.
The country lost a golden opportunity to host the 2018 Championship of African Nations, CHAN due to unpreparedness.
Raila is a big fan of football and is currently the patron of Kenyan giants Gor Mahia.
