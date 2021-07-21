Two-In-Two: Kenya Hammer South Sudan 2-0 In Ethiopia

Kenya have picked their second group win in the ongoing Cecafa U23 Cup in Ethiopia with a 2-0 win over South Sudan on Wednesday.

The Emerging Stars opened their campaign against Djibouti with a similar scoreline and are already through to the next round.

Reagan Otieno and Benson Omala were again on the scoresheet, scoring the two goals in the second half.

Read: Kenya 3-0 Djibouti, Emerging Stars Off To Flying Start In Ethiopia

Omala plays for Gor Mahia in the Kenyan Premier League while Reagan turns out for Ulinzi Stars.

This year’s regional Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup has been replaced by the U23s as part of giving the youngsters exposure.

