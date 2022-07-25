in SPORTS

Kenya Finish Fourth In Oregon

Kenya finished fourth at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon with a total of ten medals.

Team Kenya’s Mary Moraa and Jacob Krop wrapped up the medal count with two precious medals on the last day.

Moraa won her first senior medal after finishing 3 to win Bronze in the women’s 800m final a race that was won by USA’s Athing Mu.

On the other hand Jacob Krop won silver in the men 5000m final with Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen taking a shocking Gold.

Team Kenya finished 4th on the medal table standing with a total of 10 medals with 2 being Gold, five silvers and three bronze.

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

