Kenya Fall To South Africa In Vancouver 7s Final

Kenya’s fairytale run at the Vancouver Sevens ended in a disappointing 5-38 to African rivals South Africa in the final played early Monday morning.
The Shujaa, who hammered Ireland by a similar margin in the semis, were a bundle of nerves against the Blitzboks – committing way too many errors that proved costly.
Nelson Oyoo, who was captaining the side for the first time since Andrea Amonde retired, was graceful in the defeat, pledging a better performance in the coming legs.
“It was an honor to us reaching the final. Moving forward we hope to give a better performance this.”
Shujaa were awarded the Mark of Excellence trophy for their performance at the tournament.
