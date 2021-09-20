in SPORTS

Kenya Fall To South Africa In Vancouver 7s Final

Vancouver 7s
Vancouver 7s (Courtesy)

Kenya’s fairytale run at the Vancouver Sevens ended in a disappointing 5-38 to African rivals South Africa in the final played early Monday morning.

The Shujaa, who hammered Ireland by a similar margin in the semis, were a bundle of nerves against the Blitzboks – committing way too many errors that proved costly.

Nelson Oyoo, who was captaining the side for the first time since Andrea Amonde retired, was graceful in the defeat, pledging a better performance in the coming legs.

“It was an honor to us reaching the final. Moving forward we hope to give a better performance this.”

Shujaa were awarded the Mark of Excellence trophy for their performance at the tournament.

