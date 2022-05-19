Kenya Expelled From Afcon Qualifiers

Kenya’s Harambee Stars will not take part in the qualifiers for the Africa Cup of Nations, Afcon Ivory Coast 2023.

Kenya is presently serving a FIFA suspension over government.

The country was given up to two weeks to the start of the qualifiers set for June kick-off to sort out their mess, but so far nothing has changed.

Instead the CS for sports Ambassador Amina Mohammed recently formed a FKF Transition Committee to continue running Kenyan football for five weeks.

Read: Neymar Coughs Up Sh21 Million For Afcon Final Match Ball

“Kenya have been expelled from the qualifiers because the suspension slapped on the country by Fifa three months ago still remains in place. They have not met any of the conditions from Fifa and CAF,” a source within the African governing body’s circles told Nation Sport on Thursday.

Kenya last qualified for the Afcon in 2019 in Egypt, they missed the 2021 edition in Cameroon.

Kenya was placed in Group C of the Ivory Coast qualifiers alongside Cameroon, Burundi and Zambia.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...