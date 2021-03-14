Kenya Deports Czech Fugitive After 15 Years on the Run

Kenyan authorities have deported a Czech fugitive who has reportedly been on the run for 15 years.

Miroslav Brazda, according to immigration officials, was extradited over the weekend following his arrest about a month ago at the at the Loitoktok border point.

The 61-year-old , who is wanted over fraud, was flown from Jomo Kenyatta International Aiport (JKIA) and received at the Prague airport by local police.

Kahawa Tungu understands that Brazda was arrested on February 16 as he tried to cross from Tanzania to Kenya without requisite documents.

He told authorities that he had been living in Boma Ngombe village, in Moshi, Tanzania.

A joint investigation between the Immigration Department and police officers from the Transnational Organized Crime Unit (TOCU) revealed the subject’s criminal portfolio, leading to his detention.

He had been on Interpol’s Red Notice since 2006 over fraud links, the police said.

A Red Notice, according to the International Criminal Police Organization, is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.

Brazda’s deportation comes barely a week after Kenya extradited an American man linked to the US Capitol’s January insurrection.

According to US prosecutors, Isaac Sturgeon, 32, had fled to Kenya after the January 6, 2021 incident, where Donald Trump supporters stormed Capitol Hill during a Senate session in an attempt to overturn his defeat in the 2020 presidential election.

He is charged with obstructing an official proceeding, assaulting a federal officer, civil disorder, entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, two counts of physical violence in a restricted building, and obstructing passage through the grounds of the Capitol.

