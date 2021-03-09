Kenya Deports American Fugitive Linked To Capitol Hill Insurrection

An American man linked to the US Capitol insurrection in January has been arrested in New York after being deported from Kenya.

Isaac Sturgeon, 32, was nabbed by Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) detectives at the John F. Kennedy International Airport on Saturday afternoon.

According to the US prosecutors, Sturgeon had fled to Kenya after the January 6, 2021 incident, where Donald Trump supporters stormed Capitol Hill during a Senate session in an attempt to overturn his defeat in the 2020 presidential election.

Investigators said that Sturgeon, a resident of Dillon, Montana, where he owns a lawn care business, flew to Kenya on January 24, and was not scheduled to return to the U.S. until April 5.

His stay in the East African country was, however, cut short after authorities ordered his deportation.

He was flown to the US aboard Delta flights 9522 and 49 and arrived at JFK airport on March 6, 2021, approximately 12:45pm.

Sturgeon was immediately arrested by federal agents who were waiting for him.

He is charged with obstructing an official proceeding, assaulting a federal officer, civil disorder, entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, two counts of physical violence in a restricted building, and obstructing passage through the grounds of the Capitol.

The prosecution is seeking the suspect’s removal to Washington, D.C, where the charges were filed.

According to the Daily Mail, so far, more than 250 people have been charged in connection with the January 6 attack.

