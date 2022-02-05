Kenya Delivers 150 Cows gifted to Burundi President

President Uhuru Kenyatta has finally delivered his pledge of 150 cows to Burundi President Evariste Ndayishimaye.

The donation, comprising the Mandela cow together with 50 high yielding heifers were delivered by Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya.

The Kenyan president gifted Ndayishimaye the cows during his visit to Kenya in May, 2021.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statent on Friday, saying the donation was in line with Kenya’s efforts to extend aesistance to members of the East African Community (EAC).

“In this regard, Kenya has honoured its commitment to assisting Burundi develop its agriculture, livestock, and co-cooperative sectors,” the Ministry noted.

Along with the cows, Kenya donated maize, wheat and Rhodes grass seeds, 20,000 doses of Quodivolent vaccine to be used in the prevention of foot and mouth disease and 1,000 tsetse fly traps.

