Top of The World: Kenya Defends World Athletics U20 Championships Crown

Kenya confirmed their status as a world athletics powerhouse after emerging first in the World Athletics U20 Championships, Nairobi 2021.

The meet, which Nairobi hosted at the Kasarani Stadium, ended on Sunday with Team Kenya topping the medals table with a total of 16 medals.

Team Kenya harvested eight Gold, one Silver and seven Bronze, to retain the championship they last won in Helsinki, Finland with two Gold less.

Some of the medals Kenya won include a rare Bronze in the men’s 4x400M relay, which Botswana emerged tops followed by Jamaica.

Amos Serem restored Kenya’s pride in the men’s 3000M Steeplechase winning Gold in the race Kenya is known for in a thrilling fashion.

Kenya recently surrendered their Steeplechase crown at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after over three decades of dominance leaving a bitter taste in the mouths of many fans.

Amos’ win was an indicator of better things to come.

Emmanuel Wanyonyi was another star performer of the championship, winning 800M Gold in a championship record.

Ethiopia’s superiority over Kenya in the 5000M race continued with a 1, 2 podium finish in the women’s category.

