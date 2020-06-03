Kenya Records 54 New Covid-19 Recoveries, 3 More Deaths As Cases Rise To 2,216

123 more people have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus in the country raising the national tally to 2,216.

In a statement on Wednesday, Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Rashid Aman said a total of 2,112 samples had been tested in the last 24 hours.

The new cases are distributed as follows: Nairobi (44), Mombasa (34), Busia (20), Uasin Gishu (12), Kiambu (3), Kajiado (3), Nyeri (3), Kilifi (2), Garissa (1) and Laikipia (1).

The 44 cases in Naiorbi are from Kibra (10), Westlands (9), Dagoretti (4), Embakasi West (4), Embakasi South (3), Lang’ata (3), Makadara (3), Mathare (3), Kasarani (3) and Ruaraka and Kamukunji one each.

In Mombasa, the cases are distributed as follows: Mvita (11), Jomvu (8), Changamwe (5), Likoni (4), Kisauni and Nyali three each.

All the individuals, who tested positive in Busia, Uasin Gishu and Kajiado are truck drivers.

“90 of the 123 cases are male and 33 female. The youngest is eight years old and the oldest 84 years old,” said Dr Aman.

At the same time, Dr Aman said 54 people have been discharged from hospital after making full recovery.

This is the highest number of recoveries recorded in a single day since the outbreak of the disease in the country mid-March.

This now brings to 553 people the number of individuals who have recovered from the disease in the country.

Three more people have succumbed to Covid-19, raising the number of fatalities to 74.

The youngest patient who died was a 12-year-old boy who was discovered to be positive posthumously.

The CAS urged Kenyans to continue observing government guidelines in a bid to flatten the curve.

