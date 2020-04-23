Kenya’s COVID-19 Cases Hit 320 As 17 More Tested Positive

The total number of coronavirus cases on Thursday rose to 320 as 17 other persons tested positive for the respiratory disease.

668 samples tested have been tested in the last 24 hours, she said.

All the new cases are Kenyan nationals. 15 cases were picked up by the surveillance teams and the other two from the quarantine facilities.

12 cases are from Mombasa and 5 from Nairobi.

Of the 17 new cases, nine are male and eight are females.

On a positive note, 6 others have recovered from the novel COVID-19, bringing the number of recovered persons to 89.

Dr Mwangangi also noted that travel restrictions have yielded results, adding that quarantine is not meant to be a punishment.

She asked Kenyans to stop overly relying on sanitizers and instead wash their hands with soap and water.

Further, the CS said that matatu operators are slowly going back to business as usual. Operators including the boda boda riders were asked to reduce the number of passengers and wear masks at all times.

Health acting director general Patrick Amoth said the ministry is working towards fast tracking testing persons at the quarantine facilities especially those caught flouting curfew orders.

After being tested, Dr Amoth said, they will be released.

