Kenya Records Highest Number Of Covid-19 Cases At 167 In A Day Since Outbreak

The number of the novel Coronavirus cases in the country rose to 2,767 on Sunday after 167 more people tested positive.

This is the highest number to be recorded in the country in a single day since the outbreak of the disease in mid-March.

Health Cabinet Secretary said the cases were found in 2,833 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

The new positive cases include 162 Kenyans and five foreigners.

The cases are distributed as follows: Nairobi (54), Mombasa (47), Busia, (28), Kiambu (14), Uasin Gishu (11), Kisumu (4), Machakos (3).

Migori, Homabay, Kwale, Siaya and Turkana have one case each.

Most of the patients in Busia are truck drivers.

At the same time, one more Covid-19 patient has died raising the death toll to 84.

The number of recoveries rose to 752 on Sunday after 46 patients were discharged from hospital after making full recovery.

The number of counties affected now stands at 36 with the ministry now requiring each county to invest in at least 300-bed isolation facility to help in the fight against Covid-19.

In his address on Sunday at Afya House, Nairobi, Kagwe noted that the ministry had noted an increase of sell of alcohol in some parts of Nairobi including Westlands and Kilimani area.

The CS warned that alcohol distributors found not following guidelines issued by government will have their licences revoked.

Kagwe further urged residents of Eastleigh and Old Town not to take advantage of the government’s move to lift a ban on movement in and out of the areas to flout Covid-19 guidelines.

He warned that the regions are not out of danger yet.

