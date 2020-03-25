Kenya Confirms 3 New Cases Of COVID-19, 1 Patient Recovers From the Virus

Kenya has confirmed three more cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections recorded in the country to 28.

In a state of the nation address on Wednesday evening, President Uhuru Kenyatta said one patient has fully recovered from the virus.

The cases decreased from the nine that were reported yesterday by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe.

The new patients have been isolated in government facilities and are being monitored by medical personnel together with other patients who previously tested positive for the virus.

Yesterday, Kagwe said the government is tracing individuals who came into contact with the new patients.

In his address on Wednesday, President Kenyatta announced a curfew to help the government contain the spread of Coronavirus.

The President said starting Friday, March 27, Kenyans will not be allowed to roam around.

The Head of State exempted individuals offering critical services including health caregivers.

Further, the president noted that more drastic measures will be taken should the situation warrant.

Other measures the government has taken to prevent the virus include suspension of international flights, closure of churches, mosques, bars and night clubs.

The government also banned all forms of gatherings in the country. Funeral services were limited to close families members, not exceeding 15.

The government also ordered matatu operators to limit the number of passengers in their vehicles.

The directive, which was issued on Friday last week, requires 14-seater matatu operators to reduce their passengers to 8 and 25 seaters to transport 15 passengers.

Those with a larger capacity including the SGR and other trains were ordered to keep a 60 per cent capacity or risk having their licences revoked.

