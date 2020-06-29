Kenya Among World’s Human Trafficking Hotspots- US Report

Kenya is among countries with the worst human trafficking problems in the world, a US report on Global Human Trafficking trends has revealed.

The Trafficking in Persons Report 2020 detailed that traffickers exploit domestic and foreign victims in Kenya.

“Within the country, traffickers exploit children through forced labour in domestic service, agriculture, fishing, cattle herding, street vending, and begging,” part of the report reads.

According to the report, traffickers in Kenya also target girls and boys in commercial sex. Sex tourism is spread out in Nairobi, Kisumu and the Coast, especially in the informal settlements and family members also aid in the exploitation. Nomadic tribes are also affected as teenage boys from this background are exploited into cattle rustling.

The report revealed that children trafficked for sex are exploited by people working in the Khat (miraa) growing areas, truck drivers along the highways, fishermen on Lake Victoria and the Gold mines in Western Kenya.

A report from the NGOs reported that displaced persons living close to the major highways were more vulnerable to trafficking than those who live in more settled communities.

The report pointed at legal and illegal employment agencies in the recruitment of victims. Some victims are also said to travel voluntarily to Northern Africa, Europe, Central and South-East Asia and the Middle East. Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Lebanon, UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Iraq, Iran and Oman are also common destinations.

The agencies operate with networks in Uganda and Ethiopia which also hire Ugandan, Rwandan and Ethiopian workers using fraudulent job offers.

The report was released on Wednesday in Washington at a ceremony attended by US President Donald Trump’s daughter and adviser Ivanka and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

