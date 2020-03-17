Kenya Confirms Fourth Coronavirus Case, Patient Travelled From London Recently

Kenya has confirmed one more case of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections confirmed in the country to four.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe stated on Tuesday that the patient was isolated in one of the country’s private facilities.

The latest case was confirmed today at the National Influenza Centre (NIC) Laboratory.

The patient is reported to have travelled from London on March 8 and arrived in the country on March 9.

The CS said the government is tracing individuals who travelled with the patient for necessary action.

The government confirmed the first case of coronavirus in the country on Friday.

The patient is a woman who travelled from the U.S. to Nairobi through London.

The 27-year-old woman is said to have jetted into the country on March 5.

On Sunday, President Uhuru Kenyatta confirmed two more cases.

The President stated that the two patients who tested positive are among the 27 people who came into contact with the woman who jetted into the country from the U.S. to Nairobi through London on March 5.

In his address on Tuesday, Kagwe said at least 25 people believed to have come into close contact with the first patient have been released from Mbagathi Hospital’s isolation facility after testing negative for the virus and directed to self-quarantine at home.

CS Kagwe said self-quarantine directive is not a voluntary measure but mandatory.

If ignored, the CS said, it can lead to a huge fine and a jail sentence.

Going forward, Kagwe said individuals entering Kenya will be required to sign a legal document that they will comply with the directive.

CS Kagwe urged Kenyans to continue following good hand and respiratory hygiene practices like regular handwashing and avoiding overcrowded places.

