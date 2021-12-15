Kenya Confirms First Cases of COVID-19 Omicron Variant

Kenya has confirmed the first three cases of the Covid-19 Omicron variant in the county, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has announced.

The cases were detected among travelers at the airport.

“We have detected the Omicron virus among the travelers and it will be dominant across the globe,” the CS said.

The most likely symptoms of the Omicron variant include tiredness and muscle aches, scratchy throat, headache, high temperature, dry cough and high pulse rate.

As of yesterday, 331 people tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 2,872 that was tested.

The country’s cumulative caseload is now at 256,815 with the positivity rate now at 11.5 percent. The cumulative tests conducted so far are 2,894,765.

On a positive note, 253 people recovered from the disease bringing the cumulative recoveries to now 248,804.

As of December 13th, 2021, a total of 8,223,238 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 4,947,002 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 3,276,236. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated is now 12.0 percent.

