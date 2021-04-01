Kenya Confirms 984 Covid-19 Infections, 14 Fatalities

Kenya has recorded 984 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman has confirmed.

Addressing the media from Afya House, Dr Aman said the new infections were from a 5,318 sample size.

This pushes the tally to 135,042 and the cumulative tests to 1,494,777.

The positivity rate is at 18.5 percent.

521 of the new cases are male while 463 are female. The youngest case is of a 6-year-old child and the oldest a 97-year-old person.

On a positive note, Dr Rashid noted that 388 patients had recovered from the virus. 314 are from the home-based care and 74 from various health facilities.

The tally for recovered persons stands at 93,067.

On the other hand, 14 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. 2, Dr Aman said, occurred in the last day while 12 were late death reports.

The death toll is now at 2,167.

On matters Astra-zeneca vaccine, the CAS urged Kenyans not to lower their guard even as he noted that Kenya is set to receive 2.5 million doses in the coming month.

800,000 doses of the vaccine, he said, have so far been dispatched across the country while 300,000 others are being held at the national depot.

“Let us not imagine that the vaccine is a panacea to the pandemic, it is not. It is just one piece of weaponry that is used in the war. We should not lower our guard,” Dr Aman said.

He also mentioned that Kenya will have received at least 20 million doses of Astra-zeneca before year’s end.

