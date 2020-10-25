Kenya Confirms 931 New Covid-19 Cases, 6 More Deaths

The number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the country rose to 49,721 on Sunday after 931 more people tested positive from 6,691 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

Cumulative tests conducted so far stand at 659,920.

In a statement to newsrooms, the Health Ministry said of the new cases, 896 are Kenyans and 35 are foreigners. 615 males and 316 females

At the same time, 333 more patients have recovered from the disease, 256 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 77 have been discharged from various hospitals. Total recoveries now stand at 34,209.

On a sad note, the country has lost six more patients to the disease bringing the fatality to 902.

“Our sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their loved ones, ” the statement reads.

The Mutahi Kagwe-led ministry revealed that currently, there are 18 patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 49 on supplementary oxygen, while 16 are in High Dependency Unit (HDU).

A total of 1,198 are admitted in various health facilities while 3,437 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

New Cases

The new cases are distributed in counties as follows; Nairobi 333, Mombasa 95, Nakuru 85, Trans Nzoia 61, Kericho 60, Turkana 54, Kisumu 39, Uasin Gishu 24, Kakamega 24, Kiambu 23, Busia 19, Kitui 18, Kajiado 16, Machakos 14, Kisii 12, Garissa 11.

Murang’a 9, Nyamira 7, Nandi 6, Kirinyaga 4, Vihiga 3, Isiolo 3, Meru 2, Homa Bay 2, Embu 2, Kilifi 1, Kwale 1, Narok 1, Migori 1 and Tharaka Nithi 1.

In Nairobi, the 333 cases are spread in the sub-counties as follows: Lang’ata (74), Westlands (36), Dagoretti North (30), Kasarani (22), Embakasi East and Starehe (18) cases each, Roysambu (16), Kibra and Makadara (15) cases each, Embakasi South (14) Embakasi Central and Ruaraka (12) cases each, Dagoretti South and Embakasi West (11) cases each, Embakasi North and Kamukunji (10) cases each and Mathare (9).

In Mombasa, the 95 cases are from Mvita (38), Nyali (24), Jomvu (18), Kisauni (11) and Likoni (4).

The 85 cases in Nakuru are from Naivasha (21), Nakuru East (20), Nakuru West (16), Nakuru North (11), Rongai (6), Njoro and Subukia (4) cases each, Gilgil (2), and Molo (1).

In Trans Nzoia, all the 61 cases are from Saboti.

In Kericho, the 60 cases are from Ainamoi (49), Belgut (7) and Buret (4).

In Turkana, the 54 cases are from Turkana Central (39) and Turkana West (15). In Kisumu, the 39 cases are from Kisumu Central (31), Nyakach (5), Kisumu East (2) and Muhoroni (1).

