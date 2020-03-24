Kenya Confirms 9 New Cases Of COVID-19, Tally Rises To 25

Kenya has confirmed nine new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in the country to 25.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said on Tuesday that the new cases include seven Kenyan nationals and two foreigners. The cases are spread out in four counties namely Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale.

“Of the seven Kenyans, three contacted the virus from close contacts of previously confirmed cases, ” said Kagwe.

The other four, the CS said, contracted the virus from countries that have been hit by the Coronavirus pandemic.

The new patients have been isolated in government facilities and are being monitored by medical personnel together with other patients who previously tested positive for the virus.

The CS said the government is tracing individuals who came into contact with the new patients.

The total number of close contacts the government is monitoring stands at 745.

The CS noted that out of the cases the government has been monitoring 98 have been discharged after completing the 14-day follow up period.

Kagwe said the remaining 647 contacts are being monitored by the ministry. 15 individuals are admitted at Mbagathi Hospital awaiting test results.

The minister acknowledged receipt of 25,000 testing kits, masks and protective suits donated by Chinese billionaire Jack Ma.

“On behalf of government I want to thank this gentleman for his generosity as this will go along way in helping us fight this disease, ” said Kagwe.

The Alibaba co-founder had on March 16, 2020, said he would donate a total of 1.1 million testing kits, 6 million masks and 60,000 medical use protective suits and face shields that will be distributed among the 54 African nations.

An Ethiopian Airline’s flight carrying the donation touched down at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

Kagwe urged Kenyans to adhere to directives issued by the government to help combat the spread of the virus.

He reiterated that passengers arriving into the country before closure of Kenya’s airspace on Wednesday, March 25, midnight will be quarantined at designated government facilities at their own expense.

Earlier, the government released a list of quarantine facilities where the individuals will be isolated for 14 days. They include hotels, Universities, resorts and lounges.

