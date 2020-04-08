Kenya Confirms 7 New Cases of Coronavirus, Number Now At 179

Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi has announced 7 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 179.

All the cases are Kenyans, Dr Mwangangi said, adding that five of these are from Nairobi, one from Mombasa and one from Uasin Gishu.

Of the seven, four are female and three are male.

She also noted that in the last 24 hours, 305 samples have been tested. In addition, one patient who was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) has been discharged to the general ward.

One more case, is however, on ventilator support.

The CAS also told reporters that two more people have recovered from the novel COVID-19.

“Most of our positive cases are from quarantine. We have a set down criteria to ensure that we can know which centres are following rules,” she said.

Private testing centres, she said, will be required to share the results with the ministry of health for monitoring purposes.

Further, Dr Mwangangi thanked the medics for being in the frontline in fighting the virus. the government has set aside quarantine centres for the heath practitioners.

The state, will also be employing 500 doctors,

All salon and barber shop operators will starting today wear face masks while attending to their clients, she stated.

In the coming days, the government will also give directions on how many people can be in a salon or barber shop at a given time.

She also appealed to those with oxygen tanks to avail them to the ministry of health as the numbers are set to rise when mass testing kicks off.

Dr Mwangangi has insisted that Kenyans observe hygiene even as the majority of reported cases are mild or moderate.

On Tuesday, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe asked Kenyans to brace for tougher times.

“Fellow Kenyans, let us brace ourselves for bad news, let us prepare for the worst. We must brace ourselves and be ready mentally to face a situation we have never faced before,” he said.

“We can no longer run away from the disease. It is an invisible enemy that it is here with us and if we allowed ourselves to play chasing games with it, it will be difficult for us as a nation to catch up with it.”

