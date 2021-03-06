Kenya Confirms 633 COVID-19 Cases, One Death In 24 Hours

Kenya has announced 633 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 5,193 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 108,362.

The cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,327,999. From the cases, 554 are Kenyans while 79 are foreigners.

384 are males and 249 are females. The youngest is a one-year-old baby while the oldest is 85.

On a better note, 374 patients have recovered from the virus and were discharged bringing the tally for recoveries to 87,550. 328 from the Home-Based and Isolation Care while 46 are from various health facilities.

Sadly, one patient has succumbed bringing the tally for fatalities to 1,874.

Read: Kenya Announces 400 COVID-19 Cases, 3 Deaths In 24 Hours

A total of 483 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 1,389 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

69 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 26 of whom are on ventilatory support and 33 on supplemental oxygen. 10 patients are on observation. Another 18 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen all of whom are in the general wards.

No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 430, Kiambu 58, Nakuru 44, Kajiado 19, Migori 17, Uasin Gishu 14, Mombasa 7, Machakos 7, Trans Nzoia 5, Kisumu 4, Kilifi 3, Kakamega 3, Makueni 3, Bungoma 2, Kitui 2, Narok 2, Nyandarua 2, Nyeri 1, Siaya 1, Taita Taveta 1, Turkana 1, Homa Bay 1, Laikipia 1, Lamu 1, Meru 1, Murang’a 1, Kericho 1 and Kisii 1.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu