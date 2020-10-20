Kenya Confirms 571 New Covid-19 Cases, Three More Deaths

The number of the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the country rose to 45,647 on Tuesday after 571 more people tested positive from 3,963 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative tests conducted so far stand at 627,781.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said that of the new cases 558 are Kenyans and 13 are foreigners. 361 are males and 210 females.

At the same time, three more patients have succumbed to the disease raising Kenya’s death toll to 842.

A total of 438 people have recovered from the disease, 373 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 65 have been discharged from various hospitals. Total recoveries now stand at 32,522.

The ministry said that 43 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“Those on supplementary oxygen are 41 while a total of 1,059 are currently admitted in various health facilities. Meanwhile, 2,562 are on Home Based Isolation and Care, ” the statement reads.

New Cases

Distribution of the new cases by Counties is as follows; Uasin Gishu 116, Nairobi 116, Mombasa 74, Kiambu 50, Laikipia 43, Kericho 41, Kisumu 23, Nakuru 21, Busia 16, Trans Nzoia 10, Kajiado 9, Nandi 8, Murang’a 5, Kilifi 5, Kirinyaga 5, West Pokot 4, Kakamega 4, Isiolo 3 and Siaya 3.

Others are Elgeyo Marakwet 2, Kisii 2, Embu 2, Vihiga 2, Bungoma 2, Kwale 1, Nyeri 1, Samburu 1, Machakos 1 and Turkana 1.

